Fort Worth, TX
6433 Stone Lake Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6433 Stone Lake Drive
6433 Stone Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6433 Stone Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6433 Stone Lake Drive have any available units?
6433 Stone Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6433 Stone Lake Drive have?
Some of 6433 Stone Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6433 Stone Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Stone Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Stone Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Stone Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6433 Stone Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6433 Stone Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6433 Stone Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Stone Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Stone Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6433 Stone Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Stone Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6433 Stone Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Stone Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 Stone Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
