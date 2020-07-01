Rent Calculator
6433 Rainwater Way
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:21 PM
6433 Rainwater Way
6433 Rainwater Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6433 Rainwater Way, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with fireplace! 2 car garage! Very clean home with newer flooring throughout! Fenced back yard! Near shops, restaurants, north west 820! Refrigerator with the property!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6433 Rainwater Way have any available units?
6433 Rainwater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6433 Rainwater Way have?
Some of 6433 Rainwater Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6433 Rainwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
6433 Rainwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6433 Rainwater Way pet-friendly?
No, 6433 Rainwater Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6433 Rainwater Way offer parking?
Yes, 6433 Rainwater Way offers parking.
Does 6433 Rainwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6433 Rainwater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6433 Rainwater Way have a pool?
No, 6433 Rainwater Way does not have a pool.
Does 6433 Rainwater Way have accessible units?
No, 6433 Rainwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6433 Rainwater Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6433 Rainwater Way has units with dishwashers.
