6424 Bramble Drive

Amenities
SPACIOUS DUPLEX HOME FEATURING: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Appliances Included, Wood Burning Fire Place, Master Bedroom w/ Master Bath, Tile & Laminate Flooring, Attached Garage & Private Fenced Yard.
6424 Bramble Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
UPDATE DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1240 Sq Ft (+-)
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Updated Flooring
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Wood Burning Fireplace
Covered Patio
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Master Bath
2 Car Garage
Private Landscaped & Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
EXCELLENT SOUTH FT WORTH LOCATION:
EASY ACCESS To I-20
Minutes to I-35
Near to Hulen Mall
Minutes to Dining,Shopping & Entertainment
Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
