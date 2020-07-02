6424 Bramble Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS DUPLEX HOME FEATURING: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Appliances Included, Wood Burning Fire Place, Master Bedroom w/ Master Bath, Tile & Laminate Flooring, Attached Garage & Private Fenced Yard.



6424 Bramble Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76133



UPDATE DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:

1240 Sq Ft (+-)

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Updated Flooring

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

Wood Burning Fireplace

Covered Patio

Living Area

Dining Area

Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom

Master Bath

2 Car Garage

Private Landscaped & Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



EXCELLENT SOUTH FT WORTH LOCATION:

EASY ACCESS To I-20

Minutes to I-35

Near to Hulen Mall

Minutes to Dining,Shopping & Entertainment



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

