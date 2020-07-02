All apartments in Fort Worth
6424 Bramble Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

6424 Bramble Drive

6424 Bramble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6424 Bramble Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW ~ Apply TODAY ~

~Move in by December 1st & receive December RENT FREE~ Save $$ for Christmas!!

SPACIOUS DUPLEX HOME FEATURING: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Appliances Included, Wood Burning Fire Place, Master Bedroom w/ Master Bath, Tile & Laminate Flooring, Attached Garage & Private Fenced Yard.

View complete walk through video at http://youtu.be/KCT9DyBUq_g
View all available Properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

6424 Bramble Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133

UPDATE DUPLEX HOME FEATURING:
1240 Sq Ft (+-)
2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Updated Flooring
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
Wood Burning Fireplace
Covered Patio
Living Area
Dining Area
Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom
Master Bath
2 Car Garage
Private Landscaped & Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

EXCELLENT SOUTH FT WORTH LOCATION:
EASY ACCESS To I-20
Minutes to I-35
Near to Hulen Mall
Minutes to Dining,Shopping & Entertainment

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 Bramble Drive have any available units?
6424 Bramble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 Bramble Drive have?
Some of 6424 Bramble Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 Bramble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6424 Bramble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 Bramble Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6424 Bramble Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6424 Bramble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6424 Bramble Drive offers parking.
Does 6424 Bramble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 Bramble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 Bramble Drive have a pool?
No, 6424 Bramble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6424 Bramble Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6424 Bramble Drive has accessible units.
Does 6424 Bramble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6424 Bramble Drive has units with dishwashers.

