6421 New Harbor Ln
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:56 PM

6421 New Harbor Ln

6421 New Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6421 New Harbor Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

**SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME**

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 New Harbor Ln have any available units?
6421 New Harbor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6421 New Harbor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6421 New Harbor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 New Harbor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 New Harbor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6421 New Harbor Ln offer parking?
No, 6421 New Harbor Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6421 New Harbor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 New Harbor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 New Harbor Ln have a pool?
No, 6421 New Harbor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6421 New Harbor Ln have accessible units?
No, 6421 New Harbor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 New Harbor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 New Harbor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 New Harbor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 New Harbor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

