Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6417 Freshwater Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
6417 Freshwater Lane
Location
6417 Freshwater Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE A IN GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR SCHOOLS. NICE SIZE FENCED BACKYARD. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600 WITH A GOOD HISTORY OF RENTAL HISTORY REQUIRED. $45.00 APPLICATION FEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6417 Freshwater Lane have any available units?
6417 Freshwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6417 Freshwater Lane have?
Some of 6417 Freshwater Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6417 Freshwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Freshwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Freshwater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6417 Freshwater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6417 Freshwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Freshwater Lane offers parking.
Does 6417 Freshwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Freshwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Freshwater Lane have a pool?
No, 6417 Freshwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6417 Freshwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 6417 Freshwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Freshwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 Freshwater Lane has units with dishwashers.
