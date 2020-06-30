6414 Miranda Drive

Amenities

3 /2/2 WITH OFFICE off 35N & Western Center/Mark 4 area. This home just had new PAINT & MAKE READY & NEW CARPET! NO SMOKING. Tenant responsible for all utilities including landscaping and keeping it up for HOA. Owner pays HOA dues. $400 OFF 1st MONTH RNET WITH 2 YEAR LEASE!!



To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.

If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!

I look forward to working with you.



Kelly Lawless

Frontline Property Management

0600525

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.