Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6414 Miranda Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:27 PM

6414 Miranda Drive

6414 Miranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6414 Miranda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 /2/2 WITH OFFICE off 35N & Western Center/Mark 4 area. This home just had new PAINT & MAKE READY & NEW CARPET! NO SMOKING. Tenant responsible for all utilities including landscaping and keeping it up for HOA. Owner pays HOA dues. $400 OFF 1st MONTH RNET WITH 2 YEAR LEASE!!

To view the home keep following the Rently.com ad.
If you like the home and would like to apply please go to www.frontlineproperty.com and follow all application instructions!
I look forward to working with you.

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6414 Miranda Drive have any available units?
6414 Miranda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6414 Miranda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6414 Miranda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6414 Miranda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6414 Miranda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6414 Miranda Drive offer parking?
No, 6414 Miranda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6414 Miranda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6414 Miranda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6414 Miranda Drive have a pool?
No, 6414 Miranda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6414 Miranda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6414 Miranda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6414 Miranda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6414 Miranda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6414 Miranda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6414 Miranda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

