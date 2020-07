Amenities

on-site laundry

Las Brisas Apartments << Se Habla Espanol >>



Large one bed or two bed room apartment available now.



Conveniently located at the corner of Hwy I-30 and I-820, 10 minutes to Fort Worth down town and Arlington six flags.



We have one spacious beautiful apartment available now. The best value in town guaranteed and don't miss this opportunity. Water , pest control and waste are included in rent.



Please call 817-381-5572 to schedule showing.