Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:26 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6408 Willard Road
6408 Willard Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6408 Willard Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Carver Heights East
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in good location. Home features large kitchen, wood burning fireplace in Dunbar school area and minutes to Lake Arlington. Pets on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 Willard Road have any available units?
6408 Willard Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6408 Willard Road have?
Some of 6408 Willard Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6408 Willard Road currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Willard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Willard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Willard Road is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Willard Road offer parking?
No, 6408 Willard Road does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Willard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Willard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Willard Road have a pool?
No, 6408 Willard Road does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Willard Road have accessible units?
No, 6408 Willard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Willard Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6408 Willard Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
