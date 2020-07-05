6401 Basswood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135 Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath unit in a fourplex. Washer-Dryer, Cooking Range, Oven, Dishwasher included. Reserved parking spots for two cars. Nice size closets and storage space. Close to Hwy 820, food and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
