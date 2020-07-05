All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 5 2020 at 4:42 AM

6401 Basswood Drive

6401 Basswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Basswood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Jenkins Heights-crest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath unit in a fourplex. Washer-Dryer, Cooking Range, Oven, Dishwasher included. Reserved parking spots for two cars. Nice size closets and storage space. Close to Hwy 820, food and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Basswood Drive have any available units?
6401 Basswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Basswood Drive have?
Some of 6401 Basswood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Basswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Basswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Basswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Basswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6401 Basswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Basswood Drive offers parking.
Does 6401 Basswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Basswood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Basswood Drive have a pool?
No, 6401 Basswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Basswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6401 Basswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Basswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Basswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

