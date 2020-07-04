All apartments in Fort Worth
6400 Rainwater Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6400 Rainwater Way

6400 Rainwater Way · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Rainwater Way, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,255 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Rainwater Way have any available units?
6400 Rainwater Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Rainwater Way have?
Some of 6400 Rainwater Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Rainwater Way currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Rainwater Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Rainwater Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Rainwater Way is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Rainwater Way offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Rainwater Way offers parking.
Does 6400 Rainwater Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Rainwater Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Rainwater Way have a pool?
No, 6400 Rainwater Way does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Rainwater Way have accessible units?
No, 6400 Rainwater Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Rainwater Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Rainwater Way does not have units with dishwashers.

