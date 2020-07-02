Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
640 Rosario Lane
640 Rosario Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
640 Rosario Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 Rosario Lane have any available units?
640 Rosario Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 640 Rosario Lane have?
Some of 640 Rosario Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 640 Rosario Lane currently offering any rent specials?
640 Rosario Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Rosario Lane pet-friendly?
No, 640 Rosario Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 640 Rosario Lane offer parking?
Yes, 640 Rosario Lane offers parking.
Does 640 Rosario Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Rosario Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Rosario Lane have a pool?
No, 640 Rosario Lane does not have a pool.
Does 640 Rosario Lane have accessible units?
No, 640 Rosario Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Rosario Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Rosario Lane has units with dishwashers.
