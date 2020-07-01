All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:50 AM

6376 Newport Court

6376 Newport Court · No Longer Available
Location

6376 Newport Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Ridgmar - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 bath home. 2 living areas and formal dining. Woodburning fireplace in living area. Granite Counter tops in kitchen. Large back yard and covered back patio.

(RLNE2200584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6376 Newport Court have any available units?
6376 Newport Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6376 Newport Court have?
Some of 6376 Newport Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6376 Newport Court currently offering any rent specials?
6376 Newport Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6376 Newport Court pet-friendly?
No, 6376 Newport Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6376 Newport Court offer parking?
Yes, 6376 Newport Court offers parking.
Does 6376 Newport Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6376 Newport Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6376 Newport Court have a pool?
No, 6376 Newport Court does not have a pool.
Does 6376 Newport Court have accessible units?
No, 6376 Newport Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6376 Newport Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6376 Newport Court does not have units with dishwashers.

