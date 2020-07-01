6376 Newport Court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Ridgmar - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 bath home. 2 living areas and formal dining. Woodburning fireplace in living area. Granite Counter tops in kitchen. Large back yard and covered back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
