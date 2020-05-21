Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6356 Stone Lake Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6356 Stone Lake Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6356 Stone Lake Ct
6356 Stone Lake Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6356 Stone Lake Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2/2 home in Stone Creek ranch coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct have any available units?
6356 Stone Lake Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6356 Stone Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6356 Stone Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6356 Stone Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6356 Stone Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct offer parking?
No, 6356 Stone Lake Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6356 Stone Lake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 6356 Stone Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 6356 Stone Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6356 Stone Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6356 Stone Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6356 Stone Lake Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University