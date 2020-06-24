Amenities

walk in closets fireplace game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room

6341 Redeagle Creek Available 04/01/19 - Inviting entryway shows the beautiful vaulted ceilings, pretty staircase, comfortable living room and front formal dining room, Cast stone gas log fireplace, Convenient kitchen opens to cheerful breakfast nook, Ceramic tile in wet areas, Downstairs rear master suite features include walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, Split bedrooms upstairs with two large bedrooms and a bathroom together and a game room and fourth bedroom on the other side.



(RLNE4751930)