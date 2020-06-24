All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6340 Bay Lake Drive

Location

6340 Bay Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage. Spacious living room open to dining and kitchen area. Split bedroom design. Study desk in Hall with cabinets. Great master with attached bath has separate shower & garden tub. with walk in closet. Call to make an appointment to view. Application 30 per adult 18 & over. 1 year lease min.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 6340 Bay Lake Drive have any available units?
6340 Bay Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 Bay Lake Drive have?
Some of 6340 Bay Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 Bay Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6340 Bay Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 Bay Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6340 Bay Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6340 Bay Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6340 Bay Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6340 Bay Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 Bay Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 Bay Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6340 Bay Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6340 Bay Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6340 Bay Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 Bay Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 Bay Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

