All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6329 Ferncreek Lane.
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6329 Ferncreek Lane
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:46 PM
1 of 17
6329 Ferncreek Lane
6329 Ferncreek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6329 Ferncreek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6329 Ferncreek Lane have any available units?
6329 Ferncreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6329 Ferncreek Lane have?
Some of 6329 Ferncreek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6329 Ferncreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Ferncreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Ferncreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6329 Ferncreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6329 Ferncreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6329 Ferncreek Lane offers parking.
Does 6329 Ferncreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Ferncreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Ferncreek Lane have a pool?
No, 6329 Ferncreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Ferncreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6329 Ferncreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Ferncreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6329 Ferncreek Lane has units with dishwashers.
