All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6329 Apalachee Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6329 Apalachee Trl
Last updated November 9 2019 at 1:10 AM

6329 Apalachee Trl

6329 Apalachee Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6329 Apalachee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. @ living areas and all bedrooms are upstairs. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=B1jo9Sg2cF&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 Apalachee Trl have any available units?
6329 Apalachee Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6329 Apalachee Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Apalachee Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Apalachee Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6329 Apalachee Trl offer parking?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl does not offer parking.
Does 6329 Apalachee Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Apalachee Trl have a pool?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Apalachee Trl have accessible units?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Apalachee Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6329 Apalachee Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6329 Apalachee Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University