Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

6320 Longmont Trail

6320 Longmont Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6320 Longmont Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off August's Rent if moved-in on or before by July 15th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Longmont Trail have any available units?
6320 Longmont Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6320 Longmont Trail have?
Some of 6320 Longmont Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Longmont Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Longmont Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Longmont Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 Longmont Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6320 Longmont Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6320 Longmont Trail offers parking.
Does 6320 Longmont Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 Longmont Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Longmont Trail have a pool?
No, 6320 Longmont Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Longmont Trail have accessible units?
No, 6320 Longmont Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Longmont Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 Longmont Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

