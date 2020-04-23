All apartments in Fort Worth
6320 Bay Lake Drive

Location

6320 Bay Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom. house in popular Marine Creek parkway. Open patio and fenced yard, 1 small pet on case by case basis. *Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed* AGENTS See attachments for required forms*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 Bay Lake Drive have any available units?
6320 Bay Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6320 Bay Lake Drive have?
Some of 6320 Bay Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6320 Bay Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6320 Bay Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 Bay Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 Bay Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6320 Bay Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6320 Bay Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6320 Bay Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 Bay Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 Bay Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6320 Bay Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6320 Bay Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6320 Bay Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 Bay Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6320 Bay Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

