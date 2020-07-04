Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 632 Granite Ridge Drive.
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
632 Granite Ridge Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 22
632 Granite Ridge Drive
632 Granite Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
632 Granite Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2899 Square feet!!! 3 living areas!!! Super Area!!! 4 Bedrooms!!! Built in 2004!!! Lots of tile downstairs!!! Great home for large family.... Room to Roam!!!
Property is For Sale or For Lease, whatever happens first.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have any available units?
632 Granite Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 632 Granite Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 Granite Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Granite Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 632 Granite Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Granite Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Richardson, TX
