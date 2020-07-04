All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 632 Granite Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
632 Granite Ridge Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM

632 Granite Ridge Drive

632 Granite Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

632 Granite Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2899 Square feet!!! 3 living areas!!! Super Area!!! 4 Bedrooms!!! Built in 2004!!! Lots of tile downstairs!!! Great home for large family.... Room to Roam!!!

Property is For Sale or For Lease, whatever happens first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have any available units?
632 Granite Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 632 Granite Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
632 Granite Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Granite Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 632 Granite Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Granite Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Granite Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Granite Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University