Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6319 Granbury Road
6319 Granbury Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
6319 Granbury Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Good Fort Worth location, directly off Granbury road, two bed, one and a half baths, fridge included, washer-dryer hookups, one covered parking space,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6319 Granbury Road have any available units?
6319 Granbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6319 Granbury Road have?
Some of 6319 Granbury Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 6319 Granbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Granbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Granbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 6319 Granbury Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6319 Granbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 6319 Granbury Road offers parking.
Does 6319 Granbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 Granbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Granbury Road have a pool?
No, 6319 Granbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Granbury Road have accessible units?
No, 6319 Granbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 Granbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 Granbury Road has units with dishwashers.
