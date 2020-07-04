All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6317 Britannic Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6317 Britannic Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:37 AM

6317 Britannic Street

6317 Britannic St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6317 Britannic St, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION, BRAND NEW One Story 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE house in Marine Creek Hills Community. It features an open concept Kitchen, dining and living room space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom is spacious and has an attached bathroom and huge walk in closet. Master bath has Cultured Marble counter tops. Nice sized backyard. Ready for immediate MOVE-IN!!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Located in convenient location, closer to schools and library. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenants and agent to verify all measurements, school and all property details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Britannic Street have any available units?
6317 Britannic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Britannic Street have?
Some of 6317 Britannic Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Britannic Street currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Britannic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Britannic Street pet-friendly?
No, 6317 Britannic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6317 Britannic Street offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Britannic Street offers parking.
Does 6317 Britannic Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 Britannic Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Britannic Street have a pool?
No, 6317 Britannic Street does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Britannic Street have accessible units?
No, 6317 Britannic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Britannic Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Britannic Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University