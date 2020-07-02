6316 Peggy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/215-clark-dr



Anson Wheat, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



469-754-8195

<br /

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.