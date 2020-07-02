All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6316 Peggy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6316 Peggy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6316 Peggy Drive

6316 Peggy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6316 Peggy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/215-clark-dr

Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195
<br /
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Peggy Drive have any available units?
6316 Peggy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6316 Peggy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Peggy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Peggy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6316 Peggy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6316 Peggy Drive offer parking?
No, 6316 Peggy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6316 Peggy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Peggy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Peggy Drive have a pool?
No, 6316 Peggy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Peggy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6316 Peggy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Peggy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 Peggy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 Peggy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 Peggy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University