6314 Shasta Trail

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This updated 3/2/1 features ceramic tile in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms Open floor plan with the living open to the dining and kitchen. Living room accented with beautiful front and side view fireplace. Conveniently located in South Fort Worth.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.