All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6314 Shasta Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6314 Shasta Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6314 Shasta Trail

6314 Shasta Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6314 Shasta Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This updated 3/2/1 features ceramic tile in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms Open floor plan with the living open to the dining and kitchen. Living room accented with beautiful front and side view fireplace. Conveniently located in South Fort Worth.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Shasta Trail have any available units?
6314 Shasta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 Shasta Trail have?
Some of 6314 Shasta Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Shasta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Shasta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Shasta Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Shasta Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail offer parking?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have a pool?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have accessible units?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University