This updated 3/2/1 features ceramic tile in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms Open floor plan with the living open to the dining and kitchen. Living room accented with beautiful front and side view fireplace. Conveniently located in South Fort Worth. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have any available units?
6314 Shasta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6314 Shasta Trail have?
Some of 6314 Shasta Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Shasta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Shasta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Shasta Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Shasta Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail offer parking?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have a pool?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have accessible units?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Shasta Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 Shasta Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)