Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6312 Over Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6312 Over Lake Drive
6312 Over Lake Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6312 Over Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home with 1,430 square feet on a quiet cul-de-sac and a large yard.
This house is in the Eagle Mountain School District (VERY desirable)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive have any available units?
6312 Over Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6312 Over Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Over Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Over Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Over Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Over Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Over Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6312 Over Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6312 Over Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6312 Over Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 Over Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6312 Over Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
