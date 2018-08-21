6310 Shasta Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3/2/1 has been updated with wood like plank flooring throughout! No carpet; perfect for kids, pets, allergies, etc. The living room features a gorgeous wrap around fireplace and is open to both the kitchen and dining room. With a split floorplan, the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom features an in suite master bath and walk in closet. Full size washer dryer connections in laundry area right off the kitchen. Small fenced in backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.