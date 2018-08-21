All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 16 2019

6310 Shasta Trail

6310 Shasta Trl · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Shasta Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3/2/1 has been updated with wood like plank flooring throughout! No carpet; perfect for kids, pets, allergies, etc. The living room features a gorgeous wrap around fireplace and is open to both the kitchen and dining room. With a split floorplan, the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom features an in suite master bath and walk in closet. Full size washer dryer connections in laundry area right off the kitchen. Small fenced in backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Shasta Trail have any available units?
6310 Shasta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 Shasta Trail have?
Some of 6310 Shasta Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Shasta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Shasta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Shasta Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 Shasta Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6310 Shasta Trail offer parking?
No, 6310 Shasta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6310 Shasta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Shasta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Shasta Trail have a pool?
No, 6310 Shasta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Shasta Trail have accessible units?
No, 6310 Shasta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Shasta Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 Shasta Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

