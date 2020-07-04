All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

6309 Downeast Drive

6309 Downeast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6309 Downeast Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Downeast Drive have any available units?
6309 Downeast Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Downeast Drive have?
Some of 6309 Downeast Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Downeast Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Downeast Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Downeast Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6309 Downeast Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6309 Downeast Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Downeast Drive offers parking.
Does 6309 Downeast Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Downeast Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Downeast Drive have a pool?
No, 6309 Downeast Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6309 Downeast Drive have accessible units?
No, 6309 Downeast Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Downeast Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Downeast Drive has units with dishwashers.

