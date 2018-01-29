Rent Calculator
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6308 Woodmont Court
6308 Woodmont Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6308 Woodmont Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully rehabbed in 2019---Updated bathrooms & kitchens. New Flooring, New Carpet. Fresh coat of paint!
Agents please verify all information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6308 Woodmont Court have any available units?
6308 Woodmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6308 Woodmont Court have?
Some of 6308 Woodmont Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6308 Woodmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Woodmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Woodmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 6308 Woodmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6308 Woodmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 6308 Woodmont Court offers parking.
Does 6308 Woodmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Woodmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Woodmont Court have a pool?
No, 6308 Woodmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Woodmont Court have accessible units?
No, 6308 Woodmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Woodmont Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 Woodmont Court has units with dishwashers.
