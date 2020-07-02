All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6306 Woodmont Court

6306 Woodmont Court · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Woodmont Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful, fresh paint, new wood flooring, two story half duplex with 2 Bedrooms with 1 full bath and half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Woodmont Court have any available units?
6306 Woodmont Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6306 Woodmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Woodmont Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Woodmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6306 Woodmont Court offer parking?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court does not offer parking.
Does 6306 Woodmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Woodmont Court have a pool?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Woodmont Court have accessible units?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Woodmont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Woodmont Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Woodmont Court does not have units with air conditioning.

