All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6304 Woodcreek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6304 Woodcreek Trail
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

6304 Woodcreek Trail

6304 Woodcreek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6304 Woodcreek Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Marine Creek Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and high ceiling! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail have any available units?
6304 Woodcreek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6304 Woodcreek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Woodcreek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Woodcreek Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Woodcreek Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Woodcreek Trail offers parking.
Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Woodcreek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail have a pool?
No, 6304 Woodcreek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail have accessible units?
No, 6304 Woodcreek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Woodcreek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6304 Woodcreek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6304 Woodcreek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University