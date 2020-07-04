Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6304 New Harbor Lane
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM
6304 New Harbor Lane
6304 New Harbor Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6304 New Harbor Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6304 New Harbor Lane have any available units?
6304 New Harbor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6304 New Harbor Lane have?
Some of 6304 New Harbor Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6304 New Harbor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6304 New Harbor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 New Harbor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6304 New Harbor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6304 New Harbor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6304 New Harbor Lane offers parking.
Does 6304 New Harbor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 New Harbor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 New Harbor Lane have a pool?
No, 6304 New Harbor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6304 New Harbor Lane have accessible units?
No, 6304 New Harbor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 New Harbor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 New Harbor Lane has units with dishwashers.
