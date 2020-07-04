All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6301 Provinces Street

6301 Provinces Street · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Provinces Street, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, school district and neighborhood. Newer paint and carpet, ready for move in. This one is charming, clean and inviting shouldn't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Provinces Street have any available units?
6301 Provinces Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Provinces Street have?
Some of 6301 Provinces Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Provinces Street currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Provinces Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Provinces Street pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Provinces Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6301 Provinces Street offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Provinces Street offers parking.
Does 6301 Provinces Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Provinces Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Provinces Street have a pool?
No, 6301 Provinces Street does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Provinces Street have accessible units?
No, 6301 Provinces Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Provinces Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Provinces Street has units with dishwashers.

