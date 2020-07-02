Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6301 Peggy Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:27 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6301 Peggy Drive
6301 Peggy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6301 Peggy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodmont
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6301 Peggy Drive have any available units?
6301 Peggy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6301 Peggy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Peggy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Peggy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Peggy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6301 Peggy Drive offer parking?
No, 6301 Peggy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6301 Peggy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Peggy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Peggy Drive have a pool?
No, 6301 Peggy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Peggy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6301 Peggy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Peggy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Peggy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Peggy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Peggy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
