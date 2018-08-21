Rent Calculator
Fort Worth, TX
6301 Norma Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:35 AM
6301 Norma Street
6301 Norma Street
No Longer Available
Location
6301 Norma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, HUGE back yard, storage building and is ready for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6301 Norma Street have any available units?
6301 Norma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 6301 Norma Street currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Norma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Norma Street pet-friendly?
No, 6301 Norma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6301 Norma Street offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Norma Street offers parking.
Does 6301 Norma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6301 Norma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Norma Street have a pool?
No, 6301 Norma Street does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Norma Street have accessible units?
No, 6301 Norma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Norma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Norma Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 Norma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 Norma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
