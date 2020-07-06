All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6300 Miranda Drive

6300 Miranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Miranda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single story brick home, Living room with fireplace, Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Walk in closets, Near community pool. I35 and Loop 820. Conennient to DFW and Alliance Airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Miranda Drive have any available units?
6300 Miranda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Miranda Drive have?
Some of 6300 Miranda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Miranda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Miranda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Miranda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Miranda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6300 Miranda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Miranda Drive offers parking.
Does 6300 Miranda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Miranda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Miranda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Miranda Drive has a pool.
Does 6300 Miranda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6300 Miranda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Miranda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Miranda Drive has units with dishwashers.

