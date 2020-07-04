All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
6300 Juneau Road
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:34 AM

6300 Juneau Road

Location

6300 Juneau Road, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgmar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charm and character fill this beautiful Ridgmar home! This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, study and 2 living areas is just waiting for you and your family! The fully functional kitchen has granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinets!The den area has built in desk and shelving making this perfect for a home office space or a place for the kids to study!Bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom and the master bedroom has separate vanity area. Endless possibilities! This is a must see! Pets allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds --application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Juneau Road have any available units?
6300 Juneau Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6300 Juneau Road have?
Some of 6300 Juneau Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6300 Juneau Road currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Juneau Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Juneau Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6300 Juneau Road is pet friendly.
Does 6300 Juneau Road offer parking?
Yes, 6300 Juneau Road offers parking.
Does 6300 Juneau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Juneau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Juneau Road have a pool?
No, 6300 Juneau Road does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Juneau Road have accessible units?
No, 6300 Juneau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Juneau Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6300 Juneau Road has units with dishwashers.

