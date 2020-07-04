6300 Juneau Road

Amenities
Charm and character fill this beautiful Ridgmar home! This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, study and 2 living areas is just waiting for you and your family! The fully functional kitchen has granite counter-tops and plenty of cabinets!The den area has built in desk and shelving making this perfect for a home office space or a place for the kids to study!Bedrooms have a Jack and Jill bathroom and the master bedroom has separate vanity area. Endless possibilities! This is a must see! Pets allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds --application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older -NON REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application -renter's insurance required.