Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3/2/1 duplex features gorgeous wood like plank flooring in all living areas and carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Living room features a beautiful corner fireplace which is open to the dining and kitchen. Split floor plan. Courtyard in the front, fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage, this duplex won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.