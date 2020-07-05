Rent Calculator
624 Hidden Dale Drive
624 Hidden Dale Drive
624 Hidden Dale Drive
Location
624 Hidden Dale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Amenities
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in! Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has granite counter top, eat in area and walk in pantry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 Hidden Dale Drive have any available units?
624 Hidden Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 624 Hidden Dale Drive have?
Some of 624 Hidden Dale Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 624 Hidden Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
624 Hidden Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Hidden Dale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 624 Hidden Dale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 624 Hidden Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 624 Hidden Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 624 Hidden Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Hidden Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Hidden Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 624 Hidden Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 624 Hidden Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 624 Hidden Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Hidden Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Hidden Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
