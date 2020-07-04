Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 6232 Skysail Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
6232 Skysail Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6232 Skysail Road
6232 Skysail Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
6232 Skysail Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
House built 2 years ago and just like new! Master is downstairs with 3 upstairs. Plenty of room to entertain with media and game room upstairs. Bring your picky renters...won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6232 Skysail Road have any available units?
6232 Skysail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6232 Skysail Road have?
Some of 6232 Skysail Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6232 Skysail Road currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Skysail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Skysail Road pet-friendly?
No, 6232 Skysail Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 6232 Skysail Road offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Skysail Road offers parking.
Does 6232 Skysail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6232 Skysail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Skysail Road have a pool?
No, 6232 Skysail Road does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Skysail Road have accessible units?
No, 6232 Skysail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Skysail Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Skysail Road has units with dishwashers.
