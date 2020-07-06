All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:19 PM

6228 Adonia Drive

6228 Adonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6228 Adonia Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Adonia Drive have any available units?
6228 Adonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6228 Adonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Adonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Adonia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6228 Adonia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6228 Adonia Drive offer parking?
No, 6228 Adonia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6228 Adonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Adonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Adonia Drive have a pool?
No, 6228 Adonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Adonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6228 Adonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Adonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6228 Adonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 Adonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6228 Adonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

