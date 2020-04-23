All apartments in Fort Worth
6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135

6225 Shady Oaks Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6225 Shady Oaks Manor Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135
Shady Oaks Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Northwest Fort worth unit w/

Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 have any available units?
6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 have?
Some of 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 is pet friendly.
Does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 offer parking?
No, 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 does not offer parking.
Does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 have a pool?
Yes, 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 has a pool.
Does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 have accessible units?
Yes, 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 has accessible units.
Does 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76135 has units with dishwashers.

