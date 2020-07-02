All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:58 PM

6222 Wheaton Dr

6222 Wheaton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Wheaton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large living room and covered parking in the rear. Hurry homes this nice don't last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=cKwm9Izw5K&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Wheaton Dr have any available units?
6222 Wheaton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6222 Wheaton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Wheaton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Wheaton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Wheaton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6222 Wheaton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Wheaton Dr offers parking.
Does 6222 Wheaton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Wheaton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Wheaton Dr have a pool?
No, 6222 Wheaton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Wheaton Dr have accessible units?
No, 6222 Wheaton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Wheaton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Wheaton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Wheaton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Wheaton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

