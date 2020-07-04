All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:54 PM

6220 Chalk Hollow Drive

6220 Chalk Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6220 Chalk Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Stone Creek Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive have any available units?
6220 Chalk Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Chalk Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 Chalk Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

