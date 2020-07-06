All apartments in Fort Worth
6217 Sea Meadow Dr
6217 Sea Meadow Dr

6217 Sea Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Sea Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Meadows West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hardwood flooring, tall ceilings and private patio with sun room. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=qmXXXF0wAB&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr have any available units?
6217 Sea Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6217 Sea Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Sea Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Sea Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Sea Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Sea Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

