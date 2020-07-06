All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
6217 Melanie Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

6217 Melanie Drive

6217 Melanie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Melanie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,774 sf home is located in Fort Worth, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Melanie Drive have any available units?
6217 Melanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 Melanie Drive have?
Some of 6217 Melanie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Melanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Melanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Melanie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Melanie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Melanie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Melanie Drive offers parking.
Does 6217 Melanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Melanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Melanie Drive have a pool?
No, 6217 Melanie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Melanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Melanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Melanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Melanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

