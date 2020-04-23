6217 Bellaire Dr S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently renovated 2-2.5-2 Town Home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features tile flooring & fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Home features a private patio and beautiful mature trees. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195