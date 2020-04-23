All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:50 PM

6217 Bellaire Dr S

6217 Bellaire Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Bellaire Drive South, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Meadows West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This recently renovated 2-2.5-2 Town Home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features tile flooring & fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counter tops. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Home features a private patio and beautiful mature trees. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Bellaire Dr S have any available units?
6217 Bellaire Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 Bellaire Dr S have?
Some of 6217 Bellaire Dr S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Bellaire Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Bellaire Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Bellaire Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 Bellaire Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 6217 Bellaire Dr S offer parking?
No, 6217 Bellaire Dr S does not offer parking.
Does 6217 Bellaire Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Bellaire Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Bellaire Dr S have a pool?
No, 6217 Bellaire Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Bellaire Dr S have accessible units?
No, 6217 Bellaire Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Bellaire Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 Bellaire Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.

