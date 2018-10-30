All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

621 Hidden Dale Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive have any available units?
621 Hidden Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 621 Hidden Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Hidden Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Hidden Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Hidden Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Hidden Dale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Hidden Dale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Hidden Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Hidden Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Hidden Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Hidden Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Hidden Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

