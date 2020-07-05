Amenities
This recently renovated 2-3-2 Town Home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & corner fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and large pantry and wet bar. Spacious master bedroom suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Private patio with multiple doors and balcony of 2nd bedroom.. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/6209-sea-meadow-dr
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195