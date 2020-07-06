All apartments in Fort Worth
6209 Greenlee Street

6209 Greenlee Street · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Greenlee Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with hardwood floors, spacious open concept and a large back yard! Across from Handley Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Greenlee Street have any available units?
6209 Greenlee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Greenlee Street have?
Some of 6209 Greenlee Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Greenlee Street currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Greenlee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Greenlee Street pet-friendly?
No, 6209 Greenlee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6209 Greenlee Street offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Greenlee Street offers parking.
Does 6209 Greenlee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Greenlee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Greenlee Street have a pool?
No, 6209 Greenlee Street does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Greenlee Street have accessible units?
No, 6209 Greenlee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Greenlee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6209 Greenlee Street has units with dishwashers.

