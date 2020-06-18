All apartments in Fort Worth
6205 Yolanda Drive

6205 Yolanda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Yolanda Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Brentwood-Oak Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage with fenced in backyard in Oak Hill Estates. Nice size living room with fireplace, Master bath has dual sinks and a garden tub. Close to city park and Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Yolanda Drive have any available units?
6205 Yolanda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Yolanda Drive have?
Some of 6205 Yolanda Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Yolanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Yolanda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Yolanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Yolanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6205 Yolanda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Yolanda Drive offers parking.
Does 6205 Yolanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Yolanda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Yolanda Drive have a pool?
No, 6205 Yolanda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Yolanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 6205 Yolanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Yolanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Yolanda Drive has units with dishwashers.

